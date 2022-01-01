Go
WC Clarke's The Cheese Shoppe image
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

WC Clarke's The Cheese Shoppe

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

215 Reviews

$

234 E Calder Way

State College, PA 16801

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

234 E Calder Way, State College PA 16801

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Roots Natural Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

HiWay Pizza Pub

No reviews yet

A State College Tradition Since 1963, Hiway Pizza Pub makes unique pizza doughs and Italian sauces, all house-made every day 100% from scratch. Every pie hand-tossed and baked to order in a brick-lined oven topped with the freshest house-made and finest authentic imported ingredients.

Doggie's Pub

No reviews yet

Doggie’s Pub in State College, PA offers hand-tossed pizza, with a wide variety of quality drinks, outstanding customer service, and a spacious outdoor beer garden and dining area.
We aim to provide a community-oriented space, for patrons of all ages. We’re also dog-friendly, with events almost every day of the week.
Visit us at 108 S Pugh Street to see what makes our pub the best in State College, or visit us at doggiespub.com to learn more. Call the pizza shop to order directly - 814.206.0593

El Jefe's Taqueria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

WC Clarke's The Cheese Shoppe

orange star4.7 • 215 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston