Go
Toast

W&C Dining

Seasons is proud to serve Williams & Connolly

680 Maine Avenue Southwest

No reviews yet

Popular Items

San Pellegrino Italian Fruit Soda$1.65
Cream Soda$2.25
Nat'l Brand Name Soda (12oz)$1.05
Classic Cheese Melt (V)$5.50
classic grilled cheese with pullman loaf white bread and american cheese
Portobello, Grilled Vegetable, Pita (V)$6.95
Boylan Black Cherry$2.50
Diet Dr. Pepper$1.05
Maine Root$2.50
Free Range Chicken Sandwich$7.50
herb marinated, grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion on toasted brioche
Quesadilla w/ Salsa$6.95
choice of grilled chicken, steak or grilled veggies, with shredded jack and cheddar cheese and side of house made salsa cruda
See full menu

Location

680 Maine Avenue Southwest

Washington DC

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Del Mar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pearl Street Warehouse

No reviews yet

Pearl Street Warehouse is D.C's new all-American, live music destination with a full bar and diner, and relaxed vibes.

Chopsmith

No reviews yet

Made from Scratch

Boardwalk Bar & Arcade

No reviews yet

Inspired by the Coastal Boardwalks of the past and present, this beautiful 350-person space features creative takes on craft cocktails and frozen drinks as well as an extensive draft beer list, and bites such as popcorn, hot dogs, corn dogs, and cotton candy. Our downstairs also features games. Try your hand at shuffleboard, foosball, or arcade basketball.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston