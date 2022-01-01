Go
W.C. Roadhouse Grill

Grill | Taphouse | Bar

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

101 W Umptanum Road • $$

Avg 4.2 (2088 reviews)

Popular Items

Slow Roasted Prime Rib$35.00
slow roasted prime rib + crispy onions + loaded baked potato + sautéed broccolini + au jus + creamy horseradish
Taco Box$25.00
6 street tacos in your choice of chicken or beef + 2 chicken flautas + 2 mexi corn + chips & salsa
$5 Margarita$5.00
silver tequila + house margarita mix + salted rim
Prime Rib Dip$17.00
thin sliced prime rib + caramelized onions + sautéed mushrooms + provolone cheese + crusty french bread + skinny fries + au jus
3pc Fish & Chips$17.99
3 alaskan cod fillets + skinny fries + house cabbage slaw + lemon
The Classic Burger$13.99
ground chuck + lettuce + tomato + red onion + classic burger sauce + toasted brioche bun + skinny fries
The Bacon Cheese Burger$16.99
1/2 pound wagyu beef + crisp bacon + white cheddar + lettuce + tomato + onion + secret sauce + toasted brioche bun + crispy fries
Chicken Yakisoba Bowl$14.99
marinated & grilled chicken + house-made teriyaki sauce + yakisoba noodles + green onion garnish + sesame seeds + egg roll + side of wasabi slaw
Gold Buckle Burger$15.99
crispy bacon + melted cheese + french fried onions + rodeo honey bbq + lettuce + tomato + bun sauce + toasted brioche bun + skinny fries
Chicken Rice Bowl$14.99
marinated & grilled chicken + house-made teriyaki sauce + white rice + green onion garnish + sesame seeds + egg roll + side of wasabi slaw
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Parking
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

101 W Umptanum Road

Ellensburg WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
