Order from Winchester Roots

Farm to Table Pizza & BBQ

Popular Items

Cobb Salad$8.99
Smoked pulled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, a Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Blue Cheese crumbles on a bed of beautiful fresh mixed greens. Topped with house-made Honey Balsamic Dressing
Herb & Parmesan Fries$2.99
Side Salad$3.99
Greens & Berries Salad$8.99
A summer party in your mouth! Fresh mixed berries, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Maple Candied Pecans on a bed of beautiful mixed greens topped with our made-from-scratch sweet Poppyseed Dressing.
Add Smoked Pulled Pork or Chicken for $2
7 Cheese Mac & Cheese$3.99
Cavatappi Macaroni prepared with a made-from-scratch 5-cheese sauce topped with two more cheeses and baked to order in our stone oven. Make it a meal by topping it with our smoked pulled pork or chicken.
BYO Pizza$12.99
Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich$6.49
Red Velvet smoked pulled pork from Tree Hill Farms topped with your choice of sauce on Martin's Famous Potato Roll.
BBQ Nachos$12.99
Tortilla Chips fried in-house in our clean Red Velvet Lard,
Loaded with shredded cheddar, asiago & your choice of
Tree Hill Farms Pulled Pork or Chicken with our new Kansas City BBQ sauce.
Baked in the stone oven and topped with fresh slaw, fresh jalapenos, fresh sweet peppers,
& drizzled with lime crema.
Chicken Bacon Ranch$9.99
Smoked Pulled Chicken, Ranch Dressing, Red Onion, Tomato, Bacon,Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese on French Bread baked in our stone oven. Topped with lettuce and a little extra ranch.
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.99
A full or half 12" loaf of French Bread cut open and topped with real butter, garlic & herbs, Mozzarella/Provolone cheese and baked in our stone oven. Served with a side of classic Red Sauce.
Location

888 E. Washington St.

Winchester IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
