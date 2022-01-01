Go
WD Cravings

PASTA • PASTRY

7110 N 102 cir

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)

Popular Items

Donut Holes$3.00
with cinnamon sugar
Chicken Parmigiana$16.00
served on a bed of Mafalda pasta with pomodoro sauce and a cabbage and carrot side salad with house dressing
Egg and Cheese Sando$5.00
egg and gruyere cheese on an english muffin
Build-Your-Own Pasta$10.00
Home Fries$3.50
fried potatoes seasoned with herbs and salt
Fried Chicken Sando$5.00
fried chicken topped with scrambled eggs, chipotle mayo, chive oil, and parsley on an english muffin
Short Rib Sando$6.00
beef short rib topped with gruyere cheese, chive oil, and parsley on an english muffin
Beef Bolognese$14.00
on Mafalda pasta with a side of focaccia toast
Mac And Cheese$14.00
with house made shells pasta, mushrooms and peppers, topped with fried chicken and a side of Focaccia toast
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

7110 N 102 cir

Omaha NE

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
