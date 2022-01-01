WD Deli
W. D. Deli is an iconic destination in San Antonio, serving home-made soups, sandwiches and cookies for over 30 years.
The entire team at W. D. Deli enjoy meeting and greeting old and new customers everyday. Ask any of them what they recommend from the menu. You'll get lots of different answers and suggestions - and they're all great!
Come by and see us really soon. You'll find us in an old two-story house at 3123 Broadway in San Antonio. Try the tortilla soup and the spinach chicken salad. They're both legendary.
Location
3123 Broadway
Alamo Heights TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
