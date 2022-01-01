Go
Inner Rail Food Hall

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStar

104 Reviews

$$

1911 South 67th Street

Omaha, NE 68106

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

Ranch dressing$0.50
Cheese Bread$10.00
Campione$28.00
Sausage, meatball, roasted red pepper, red onion
Side Salad$4.50
Garlic Knots$8.00
Margherita$24.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil
10" Gluten Free Pizza$10.00
Includes mozzarella and tomato sauce
Nolita$10.00
The Nolita is a "little Noli", a 12" pie sliced into 6 pieces, perfect as a personal pie or to share.
Slice$4.00
18" Pie$20.00
Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

1911 South 67th Street, Omaha NE 68106

