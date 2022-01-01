Inner Rail Food Hall
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
104 Reviews
$$
1911 South 67th Street
Omaha, NE 68106
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
1911 South 67th Street, Omaha NE 68106
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen / Bombay Bar
No Reviews
6706 Frances Street Omaha, NE 68106
View restaurant