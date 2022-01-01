Go
Toast
  • /
  • Columbus
  • /
  • Way Down Yonder New Orleans Finest Restaurant

Way Down Yonder New Orleans Finest Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

3847 South High Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Down By The Bayou$25.00
Your choice of Fried Fish (perch, whiting, tilapia, or catfish. Smothered in Louisiana Crawfish Etoufee served over a bed of white rice.
Catfish$6.50
4 Chicken Tenders$6.50
(15) Fried Shrimp Meal$16.00
(4) Fried Wing Meal$17.00
Louisiana Crawfish Etouffee with Dinner Roll$15.00
The word 'etoufee is the french word for "to smother". This authentic New Orleans Favorite has peeled crawfish tails simmered in a spicy sauce of onions, bell peppers, celery and green onions. Served with White Rice and Dinner Roll
5 Fried Shrimp$4.50
Perch$16.00
Tilipia Meal$15.00
Chef Special ( 2pcs Fish, 4 wings, 1 side item)$23.00
See full menu

Location

3847 South High Street

Columbus OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Jackpot lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roosters

No reviews yet

A Fun, Casual Joint!

Tee Jaye's #7

No reviews yet

Down home country cooking at it's best!

South Side Roots

No reviews yet

The mission of Mid-Ohio Foodbank is to end hunger one nourishing meal at a time and co-create a sustainable community where everyone thrives.
At South Side Roots we care about engaging and fostering community as much as we do about providing food that is fresh, nutritious and affordable to the neighborhood. Both the cafe and garden level corridor are designed to be warm, welcoming environments where people can eat, hang out, volunteer their time, and be around their neighbors. Make the cafe your new spot for weekday lunch, join us Tuesday evening for our community meal, stop by the market to pick up some groceries, or book us for your next catered event!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston