Way Down Yonder Beignets & Coffee will offer the official donut of Louisiana to the City of Columbus, with our very own twist! Beignets are square shaped pastries, soft, fluffy, sweet centered, sprinkled with Powdered Sugar and other delightful toppings. A sweet treat to experience that is nicely paired with our own signature Coffee that has tasting notes of brown sugar, hazelnut and plum. Beignets are Always served cooked to order Fresh & Hot. Guests can expect an upscale French style themed café, cozy, friendly, & welcoming environment with drive thru service and both indoor and outdoor seating. Yonder invites you to experience Great Vibes, Great Company, and take your mind away to a place that is full of Love & Culture.



386 E Main St