Go
Toast
  • /
  • Columbus
  • /
  • Way Down Yonder Beignets & Coffee

Way Down Yonder Beignets & Coffee

Way Down Yonder Beignets & Coffee will offer the official donut of Louisiana to the City of Columbus, with our very own twist! Beignets are square shaped pastries, soft, fluffy, sweet centered, sprinkled with Powdered Sugar and other delightful toppings. A sweet treat to experience that is nicely paired with our own signature Coffee that has tasting notes of brown sugar, hazelnut and plum. Beignets are Always served cooked to order Fresh & Hot. Guests can expect an upscale French style themed café, cozy, friendly, & welcoming environment with drive thru service and both indoor and outdoor seating. Yonder invites you to experience Great Vibes, Great Company, and take your mind away to a place that is full of Love & Culture.

386 E Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Strawberry Crunch Beignets$14.00
A customer's favorite, bursting with Strawberry crunch flavor, glazed icing, and topped with fresh strawberries
Banana Foster Beignets$14.00
A New Orleans classic, made with bananas, sugar, spices, and flambé with dark sauce.
Traditional Beignets (1)$3.50
The Sampler Beignets (6)$16.25
Not sure which beignet you like? Try all the flavors at once. Perfect for sharing. Strawberry Crunch, Pecan Praline, Traditional, Banana Foster, and Fried Stuff Oreo Beignets, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. *No substitutions allowed*
Traditional Beignets (4)$12.00
A New Orleans staple, these square shaped pastries are deep fried until golden brown and covered in powder sugar.
Cajun Breakfast Potatoes$3.00
Signature House Coffee$2.75
(12oz) Way Down Yonder Signature Coffee, a medium dark roast blend of Central and South America best coffee beans that contains hints of Hazelnut, Plum, and Brown Sugar notes. Perfectly Paired together with our signature beignets or equally fantastic on its own. Hot, Flavorful, and Strong Enough to start your day.
Fried Stuffed Oreo Beignets$14.00
Not your average fair style "Fried Oreo". This delicious sweet dough is delicately stuffed with Oreo Cookie, then fried to perfection. Drizzled with white and chocolate icing topped with crushed oreos.
Shrimp & Grits$15.00
Fresh Shrimp sautéed with fresh seasonings, green peppers, red peppers, yellow peppers, garlic butter, and shallots served over-generous portions of grits.
Southern Breakfast$13.00
Comes with Scrambled eggs, bacon or sausage, with your choice southern grits or oatmeal, also Served with your choice of traditional beignet or toast.
See full menu

Location

386 E Main St

Columbus OH

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pat and Gracies - Kitchen x Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace

No reviews yet

Franks piled high with offbeat toppings are on offer at this informal outlet with late-night hours.

Hangovereasy - Columbus Old Town East

No reviews yet

HangOverEasy is a diner that features playful twists on classic dishes.

Camelot Cellars

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston