Wealthy Street Bakery

Wealthy Street Bakery is a family-owned bakery and restaurant in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Our mission is to create excellent, wholesome products, inviting neighborhood places, rewarding careers for our employees, and vitality and economic success for the communities where we do business.
Each day features freshly baked, hand-crafted pastries and artisan breads. You will also find coffee, tea, espresso beverages, breakfast sandwiches, lunchtime fare, hot sandwiches, pizza, wine and beer.
Welcome!
Jim and Barb McClurg, Founders

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

610 Wealthy St SE • $$

Avg 4.4 (215 reviews)

Popular Items

Four Cheese Pizza$14.85
Tomato sauce, parmesan, provolone, mozzarella and asiago
Cappuccino Small$4.25
Double espresso and steamed milk foam
Easter Cupcake - Carrot$3.69
If you care at all for carrot cake you will love this little beauty!
Cupcake - Single$4.05
Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.79
Hand-crafted all-butter croissant with ham and gruyere cheese
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.79
Classic buffalo-style sauce, bleu cheese and arugula
Chicken Salad Whole$13.35
Shredded chicken, dried cherries, onion, toasted almonds and spring mix
GF Snickerdoodle Cookie$3.59
A chewy cookie rolled in cinnamon and sugar.
Veggie Hummus Whole$10.79
Roasted red pepper hummus, romaine, tomato, carrots and cucumbers
Muffin$3.09
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

610 Wealthy St SE

Grand Rapids MI

SundayClosed
Monday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
