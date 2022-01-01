Weatherford restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Shed Bar & Grill - Weatherford

108 E Main St, Weatherford

Popular items
THE COBB$13.25
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with crispy chicken breast, tomato, bacon, hard-boiled egg, onion, shredded cheese & croutons. Served with your choice of Honey Mustard or Ranch.
HICKORY SMOKEHOUSE$11.75
Grilled Angus beef topped with hickory smoked sauce, Applewood smoked bacon & melted Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese.ALL BURGERS SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH GOLDEN CRISPY FRIES
THAI CHICKEN SALAD$14.50
Seasoned grilled chicken on fresh mixed greens, topped with edamame, toasted almonds, sesame seeds, mandarin oranges & wontons. Served with Lite Asian Toasted Sesame dressing.
The Cajun Crab

601 East Main Street, Weatherford

Popular items
Corn on de cob (2pc)$2.00
2 Pc Corn Boiled & Boiled The Cajun Crab Way!
Potatoes (2Pc)$3.25
2 Piece Potato Boiled & Boiled The Cajun Crab Way!
Cajun Fish Basket$15.00
Buttermilk Soaked Filets (2) , Cornflake Crusted Deep
Fried Catfish served with Seasoned Fries & Hush puppies
Jerry's Restaurant

1000 E. Main, Weatherford

Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$8.99
Jumbo burrito with bacon or sausage & 3 scrambled eggs. Smothered with shredded cheese and served with Hashbrowns.
Coffee$2.49
