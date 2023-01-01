Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Weatherford

Weatherford restaurants
Toast

Weatherford restaurants that serve french toast

Banner pic

 

Jerry's Restaurant

1000 E. Main, Weatherford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$8.99
2 thick slices of french toast served with you choice of meat.
French Toast - No Meat$5.29
2 thick slices of french toast
More about Jerry's Restaurant
Item pic

 

The Cajun Crab - SWOSU

601 East Main Street, Weatherford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding French Toast x Cereal Milk Filling (Sunday Only)$20.00
Bread Pudding French Toast x Cereal Milk Filling x Berry Compote -
3 Bread Pudding Slices battered & Fried to perfection. Finished w/ Filling, Berry Compote & powdered sugar.
More about The Cajun Crab - SWOSU

