French toast in Weatherford
Weatherford restaurants that serve french toast
Jerry's Restaurant
1000 E. Main, Weatherford
|French Toast
|$8.99
2 thick slices of french toast served with you choice of meat.
|French Toast - No Meat
|$5.29
2 thick slices of french toast
The Cajun Crab - SWOSU
601 East Main Street, Weatherford
|Bread Pudding French Toast x Cereal Milk Filling (Sunday Only)
|$20.00
Bread Pudding French Toast x Cereal Milk Filling x Berry Compote -
3 Bread Pudding Slices battered & Fried to perfection. Finished w/ Filling, Berry Compote & powdered sugar.