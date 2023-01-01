Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Weatherford

Weatherford restaurants
Weatherford restaurants that serve burritos

Banner pic

 

Hungry Jalapeno - 2401 FM 1189

2104 FM 1189, Weatherford

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Cussing Cowboy Burrito$8.00
The Caballero Burrito$8.00
The Bumblebee Burrito$7.00
More about Hungry Jalapeno - 2401 FM 1189
Item pic

 

El Fenix Weatherford

315 Adams Dr, Weatherford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Steak Fiesta Burrito$11.49
Grilled steak burrito stuffed with rice, charro beans & cheddar cheese. Topped with your choice of sauce and served with pico de gallo, rice and refried beans.
Seasoned Chicken Fiesta Burrito$9.49
Shredded chicken seasoned with tomatoes and onions in a burrito stuffed with rice, charro beans & cheddar cheese. Topped with your choice of sauce and served with pico de gallo, rice and refried beans.
Picadillo Beef Fiesta Burrito$9.99
Traditional picadillo ground beef burrito stuffed with rice, charro beans & cheddar cheese. Topped with your choice of sauce and served with pico de gallo, rice and refried beans.
More about El Fenix Weatherford

