Burritos in Weatherford

Hungry Jalapeno - 2401 FM 1189
2104 FM 1189, Weatherford
|The Cussing Cowboy Burrito
|$8.00
|The Caballero Burrito
|$8.00
|The Bumblebee Burrito
|$7.00
El Fenix Weatherford
315 Adams Dr, Weatherford
|Fajita Steak Fiesta Burrito
|$11.49
Grilled steak burrito stuffed with rice, charro beans & cheddar cheese. Topped with your choice of sauce and served with pico de gallo, rice and refried beans.
|Seasoned Chicken Fiesta Burrito
|$9.49
Shredded chicken seasoned with tomatoes and onions in a burrito stuffed with rice, charro beans & cheddar cheese. Topped with your choice of sauce and served with pico de gallo, rice and refried beans.
|Picadillo Beef Fiesta Burrito
|$9.99
Traditional picadillo ground beef burrito stuffed with rice, charro beans & cheddar cheese. Topped with your choice of sauce and served with pico de gallo, rice and refried beans.