Chicken enchiladas in Weatherford

Weatherford restaurants
Weatherford restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Los Vaqueros - West - 4899 I20 Frontage Road

4899 I20 Frontage Road, Willow Park

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Enchilada Dinner$13.75
El Fenix Weatherford

315 Adams Dr, Weatherford

Takeout
Seasoned Chicken Enchilada Plate$9.79
Shredded chicken seasoned with tomatoes and onions rolled in enchiladas and topped with sour cream sauce, cheddar cheese, & jalapeños. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
Fajita Chicken Enchilada Plate$11.99
Our classic cheese and onion enchiladas topped with grilled fajita chicken, sour cream sauce, cheddar cheese, and jalapeños. Served with a side of pico de gallo, rice, and your choice of charro, refried, or black beans.
