Chicken enchiladas in Weatherford

Los Vaqueros - West - 4899 I20 Frontage Road
4899 I20 Frontage Road, Willow Park
|Chicken Enchilada Dinner
|$13.75
More about El Fenix Weatherford
El Fenix Weatherford
315 Adams Dr, Weatherford
|Seasoned Chicken Enchilada Plate
|$9.79
Shredded chicken seasoned with tomatoes and onions rolled in enchiladas and topped with sour cream sauce, cheddar cheese, & jalapeños. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
|Fajita Chicken Enchilada Plate
|$11.99
Our classic cheese and onion enchiladas topped with grilled fajita chicken, sour cream sauce, cheddar cheese, and jalapeños. Served with a side of pico de gallo, rice, and your choice of charro, refried, or black beans.