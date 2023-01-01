Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Weatherford

Weatherford restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Hungry Jalapeno - 2401 FM 1189

2104 FM 1189, Weatherford

Hungry Hal Fajita Chicken Nachos$11.00
Queso, chopped tomatoes, pico, sour cream, and cowboy candy, your choice of fresh tortilla chips or crispy potato fry scoops
Fajita Chicken Quesadillas$9.00
Fajita chicken, grilled bell peppers, onions and cheddar cheese
El Fenix Weatherford

315 Adams Dr, Weatherford

Fajita Chicken Quesadilla$11.29
Marinated, grilled chicken with monterrey jack and cheddar cheese inside a perfectly toasted tortilla. Served with a side of fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Sizzling Chicken Fajitas$14.49
Juicy grilled chicken on a bed of sautéed onions, bell peppers, & tomatoes. Served with fresh made guacamole, sour cream, aged cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Fajita Chicken Fiesta Burrito$10.99
Grilled fajita chicken burrito stuffed with rice, charro beans & cheddar cheese. Topped with your choice of sauce and served with pico de gallo, rice and refried beans.
