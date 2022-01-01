Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Weatherford
/
Weatherford
/
Chicken Tenders
Weatherford restaurants that serve chicken tenders
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Flames Seafood Grill
1917 Martin Dr, Weatherford
Avg 4.2
(1226 reviews)
Chicken Tenders
$11.95
More about Flames Seafood Grill
El Fenix
315 Adams Dr, Weatherford
No reviews yet
Chicken Fingers
$5.49
Served with french fries.
More about El Fenix
