Enchiladas in Weatherford
Weatherford restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about El Fenix Weatherford
El Fenix Weatherford
315 Adams Dr, Weatherford
|Spicy Brisket Enchilada Plate
|$11.59
House made brisket with fresh onions and cilantro inside a seasoned corn tortilla, topped with a spicy Anaheim sauce, garnished with shredded lettuce and queso fresco. Served with rice and black beans.
|Add One Cheese Enchilada
|$3.49
|Cheese Enchilada Plate
|$9.49
Our classic cheese and onion enchiladas made with aged Wisconsin cheddar and topped with chili con carne sauce and cheddar cheese. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried, or black beans