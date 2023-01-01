Fajitas in Weatherford
Hungry Jalapeno - 2401 FM 1189
2104 FM 1189, Weatherford
|Hungry Hal Fajita Chicken Nachos
|$11.00
Queso, chopped tomatoes, pico, sour cream, and cowboy candy, your choice of fresh tortilla chips or crispy potato fry scoops
|Fajita Beef Quesadillas
|$9.00
Seasoned fajita beef, grilled bell peppers, onions and cheddar cheese
|Fajita Chicken Quesadillas
|$9.00
Fajita chicken, grilled bell peppers, onions and cheddar cheese
More about El Fenix Weatherford
El Fenix Weatherford
315 Adams Dr, Weatherford
|Fajita Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.29
Marinated, grilled chicken with monterrey jack and cheddar cheese inside a perfectly toasted tortilla. Served with a side of fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
|Fajita Steak Fiesta Burrito
|$11.49
Grilled steak burrito stuffed with rice, charro beans & cheddar cheese. Topped with your choice of sauce and served with pico de gallo, rice and refried beans.
|Sizzling Steak Fajitas
|$15.49
Marinated, grilled steak on a bed of sautéed onions, bell peppers, & tomatoes. Served with fresh made guacamole, sour cream, aged cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & your choice of flour or corn tortillas