Quesadillas in Weatherford
Weatherford restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Hungry Jalapeno - 2401 FM 1189
Hungry Jalapeno - 2401 FM 1189
2104 FM 1189, Weatherford
|Fajita Beef Quesadillas
|$9.00
Seasoned fajita beef, grilled bell peppers, onions and cheddar cheese
|Fajita Chicken Quesadillas
|$9.00
Fajita chicken, grilled bell peppers, onions and cheddar cheese
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.00
(comes with fries, drink, funnel fries)
More about El Fenix Weatherford
El Fenix Weatherford
315 Adams Dr, Weatherford
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$10.49
Monterrey jack and cheddar cheese, green chiles, spinach & mushrooms inside a perfectly toasted flour tortilla. Served with a side of fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.
|Fajita Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.29
Marinated, grilled chicken with monterrey jack and cheddar cheese inside a perfectly toasted tortilla. Served with a side of fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
|Kids Rollie Pollie Quesadilla
|$5.49
Shredded chicken seasoned with tomatoes & onions, diced yellow squash, & cheese rolled in a flour tortilla and toasted until crispy. Choice of 2 kid’s sides.