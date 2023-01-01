Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Weatherford

Weatherford restaurants
Weatherford restaurants that serve quesadillas

Hungry Jalapeno - 2401 FM 1189

2104 FM 1189, Weatherford

Fajita Beef Quesadillas$9.00
Seasoned fajita beef, grilled bell peppers, onions and cheddar cheese
Fajita Chicken Quesadillas$9.00
Fajita chicken, grilled bell peppers, onions and cheddar cheese
Kids Quesadilla$6.00
(comes with fries, drink, funnel fries)
El Fenix Weatherford

315 Adams Dr, Weatherford

Veggie Quesadilla$10.49
Monterrey jack and cheddar cheese, green chiles, spinach & mushrooms inside a perfectly toasted flour tortilla. Served with a side of fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Fajita Chicken Quesadilla$11.29
Marinated, grilled chicken with monterrey jack and cheddar cheese inside a perfectly toasted tortilla. Served with a side of fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Kids Rollie Pollie Quesadilla$5.49
Shredded chicken seasoned with tomatoes & onions, diced yellow squash, & cheese rolled in a flour tortilla and toasted until crispy. Choice of 2 kid’s sides.
