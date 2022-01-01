Burritos in Weaverville
Weaverville restaurants that serve burritos
More about Well-Bred Bakery & Café
Well-Bred Bakery & Café
26 N. Main St, Weaverville
|Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
|$7.00
Eggs, cheddar cheese, chorizo sausage, peppers and onions wrapped in a wheat tortilla. Salsa and sour cream available on the side.
|Black Bean Breakfast Burrito
|$7.00
Eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, peppers and onions wrapped in a wheat tortilla. Salsa and sour cream available on the side.
