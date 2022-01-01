Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corned beef sandwiches in Weaverville

Weaverville restaurants
Weaverville restaurants that serve corned beef sandwiches

Well-Bred Bakery & Café

26 N. Main St, Weaverville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Corned Beef & Swiss Sandwich$8.00
Well-Bred Bakery & Café

232 Reems Creek Rd Ste. 3, Weaverville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corned Beef & Swiss Sandwich$8.00
