Quiche in Weaverville
Weaverville restaurants that serve quiche
More about Well-Bred Bakery & Café
Well-Bred Bakery & Café
26 N. Main St, Weaverville
|Quiche
|$7.00
Fresh made quiche with scratch made crust. Your choice of 3 flavors. (Tomato Quiche pictured)
More about Well-Bred Bakery & Café
Well-Bred Bakery & Café
232 Reems Creek Rd Ste. 3, Weaverville
|Quiche with Crust
|$7.00
Fresh made quiche with scratch made crust. Your choice of 3 flavors. (Tomato Quiche pictured)
|Crustless Spinach Quiche (GF)
|$7.00
Spinach, feta and roasted red pepper quiche. Gluten free.