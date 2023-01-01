Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Webb City restaurants you'll love

Webb City restaurants
  • Webb City

Webb City's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Webb City restaurants

66 Sports Bar & Restaurant image

 

66 Sports Bar & Restaurant

660 E Daugherty St, Webb City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Greek Nachos$9.99
Mini soft pita bites topped with fresh gyro meat, Mediterranean herbs, lettuce, feta, onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, peppers and tzatziki sauce
Spicy 66 Queso Burger$12.99
Fried jalapeños, bacon & queso cheese. Served with fries or choice of one side item. Make it a double $3
Famous Garlic Parmesan Fries$6.99
AKA “Flatliners” crispy french fries coated in a zesty garlic parmesan sauce topped with fresh shredded parmesan and 66 special seasoning.
More about 66 Sports Bar & Restaurant
Main pic

 

SalTea Sloth - Webb City - 1107 S Madison St

1107 S Madison St, Webb City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about SalTea Sloth - Webb City - 1107 S Madison St
Main pic

 

Charred Grill - 615 N. East St

615 N. East St, Webb City

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Charred Grill - 615 N. East St
