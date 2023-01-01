Webb City restaurants you'll love
Webb City's top cuisines
Must-try Webb City restaurants
More about 66 Sports Bar & Restaurant
66 Sports Bar & Restaurant
660 E Daugherty St, Webb City
|Popular items
|Greek Nachos
|$9.99
Mini soft pita bites topped with fresh gyro meat, Mediterranean herbs, lettuce, feta, onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, peppers and tzatziki sauce
|Spicy 66 Queso Burger
|$12.99
Fried jalapeños, bacon & queso cheese. Served with fries or choice of one side item. Make it a double $3
|Famous Garlic Parmesan Fries
|$6.99
AKA “Flatliners” crispy french fries coated in a zesty garlic parmesan sauce topped with fresh shredded parmesan and 66 special seasoning.
More about SalTea Sloth - Webb City - 1107 S Madison St
SalTea Sloth - Webb City - 1107 S Madison St
1107 S Madison St, Webb City
More about Charred Grill - 615 N. East St
Charred Grill - 615 N. East St
615 N. East St, Webb City