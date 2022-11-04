Go
Webb's Captain's Table & Webb's Carryout & Cafe will be CLOSED 4/11/22-4/14/22 and 4/18/22-4/21/22.

115 West Lake Road

Popular Items

Cortland Apple Salad$9.50
Candied pecans, crumbled bleu cheese, cranberries, white raisins, sliced local Cortland apple over a bed of mixed greens and dressed with apple vinaigrette.
Fish & Chips$25.00
Icelandic haddock, deep fried or broiled served with French fries and coleslaw.
Webb's House Salad$5.95
Iceberg lettuce and mixed greens, topped with tomatoes, peas, carrots, radishes, onions and cabbage.
Curbside
Please pull up to the Carryout & Cafe door and we will bring your order out to you.
French Onion Cup$6.95
Caramelized onions simmered in our homemade broth, topped with croutons, Swiss and Mozzarella
Rolls
One roll for each dinner entree plus one extra.
Cutlery
How many cutlery packs would you like?
Caesar Salad$7.95
Crisp Romaine lettuce, tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with croutons and parmesan cheese.
Grass Fed Burger$17.95
served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and a side of French Fries.
Butter
Let us know if you would like Butter for your rolls.
115 West Lake Road

Mayville NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
