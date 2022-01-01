Go
Toast

Weber Grill Restaurants

Drawing from nearly 70 years of classic outdoor grilling, you'll taste the difference that decades of inspired grilling expertise make. More than a steakhouse and BBQ restaurant, Weber chefs are the grilling experts for seafood and vegetable specials as well.

539 North State Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Classic Dinner for Two$55.00
A 4-course meal for two. Choose 2 entrees. Each meal also comes with: Skillet cornbread, classic wedge salad, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans almondine, and two freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.
(Note: Please select all the modifiers under D2 courses, this helps ensure everything is routed to our kitchen properly)
French Fries$5.00
BBQ Baby Back Ribs- Half$23.00
Slow smoked pork ribs, bourbon baked beans, house slaw
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Lemon aioli, parmesan
Banana Pudding$8.00
Mashed Potatoes$5.00
BBQ Bacon Burger$17.00
Half pound dry aged Angus beef patty, BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, onion, brioche
Classic Burger$16.00
Half pound dry aged Angus beef patty, LTO, american cheese, brioche bun
Hill Country Egg Rolls$12.50
Smoked brisket, corn, cheddar, black beans, hickory sauce
Charcoal Grilled Wings$14.00
Buff-a-que sauce, alabama ranch, celery
See full menu

Location

539 North State Street

Chicago IL

Sunday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

RPM Seafood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Radio Room

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Hawaiian Bros

No reviews yet

At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entree.

Quix Cafe & World of Desserts

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston