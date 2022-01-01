Go
Weber Grill Restaurants

10 North Illinois Street

Popular Items

Charcoal Grilled Wings$14.00
Buff-a-que sauce, alabama ranch, celery
Classic Dinner for Two$55.00
A 4-course meal for two. Choose 2 entrees. Each meal also comes with: Skillet cornbread, classic wedge salad, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans almondine, and two freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.
(Note: Please select all the modifiers under D2 courses, this helps ensure everything is routed to our kitchen properly)
Classic Wedge Salad$12.50
Iceberg wedge, onion, tomatoes, smoked bacon, blue cheese dressing
Mixed Green Salad- Side$5.50
Tomato, radish, cucumber, onion, white balsamic
Mac n Cheese$8.00
Mashed Potatoes$5.00
BBQ Meatloaf$24.00
All natural Angus beef, BBQ sauce glaze, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans
Classic Burger$16.00
Half pound dry aged Angus beef patty, LTO, american cheese, brioche bun
Filet Mignon 7oz$42.00
7oz USDA Angus beef, aged 28 days. Served with mashed potatoes and bistro butter.
BBQ Bacon Burger$17.00
Half pound dry aged Angus beef patty, BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, onion, brioche
Location

10 North Illinois Street

Indianapolis IN

Sunday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 1:00 am
