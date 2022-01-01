Weber Grill Restaurants

Go
Drawing from nearly 70 years of classic outdoor grilling, you'll taste the difference that decades of inspired grilling expertise make. More than a steakhouse and BBQ, Weber chefs are the grilling experts for seafood and vegetable specials as well.

Popular Items

Classic Burger$16.00
Half pound dry aged Angus beef patty, LTO, american cheese, brioche bun
Banana Pudding$8.00
Cedar Planked Salmon$30.00
8oz atlantic salmon, bourbon glaze, green beans, grilled mushrooms, pearl onions
Pretzel Roll & Beer Cheese Dip$7.50
Our signature warm pretzel rolls served with white cheddar beer cheese dip
Big G's Barbeque Chicken$21.00
All natural roasted half-chicken, BBQ sauce, french fries
BBQ Meatloaf$24.00
All natural Angus beef, BBQ sauce glaze, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans
Caesar Salad- Side$5.50
Aged parmesan, croutons
Location

1010 North Meacham Road

Schaumburg IL

Sunday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 1:00 am
