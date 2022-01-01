Weber's Boat Landing - 747 Carmel Drive
Open today 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Location
747 Carmel Drive, Sandia TX 78383
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi - 14241 NORTHWEST BLVD
No Reviews
14241 NORTHWEST BLVD CORPUS CHRISTI, TX 78410
View restaurant