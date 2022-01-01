Webster restaurants you'll love
Webster's top cuisines
Must-try Webster restaurants
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Lodge Restaurant
148 Gore Rd, Webster
Popular items
Wood Fired Meatball
$10.59
It's a Big Meatball! Topped with Fresh Mozz and side Whipped Ricotta. Basil Garnish
Cheese Pizza
$15.00
Cole Slaw
$3.00
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
28 E Main St, Webster
Popular items
2 Meatballs Side
$1.00
Cheese Pizza
|French Fries
$3.19
Webster Golden Greek
156 Lake St c/o Golden Greek, Webster
Popular items
12pc Chicken Feast Special
$23.50
3 Breasts, 3 Thighs, 3 Wings & 3 Legs with a double order of JoJo's and Large Homemade Slaw.
Fish and Chips
$13.95
Large Pizza
$11.50
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Samuel Slater's Restaurant
200 Gore Road, Webster
Popular items
Reba Mac & Cheese
$16.00
Cavatappi Pasta tossed in a 3 Cheese Sauce
BBQ Bacon Burger
$15.00
Our 1/2lb Handmade Angus Beef Patty topped w/ Frizzled Onions, Bacon, House made BBQ Sauce and Cheddar cheese on a Brioche Bun
Nashville Hot Chicken Sando
$15.00
Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, House-made Pickles, Hot Honey, Ranch Dressing on a Brioche Bun
Samuel Slaters Events
200 Gore Road, Webster
Popular items
BBQ Pulled Pork Slider
$4.00
1 Pulled Pork Slider w/ our House BBQ Sauce
Adult Slider Meal
$11.00
Our Slider Combo Meal but for Adults...just add a Beer, Seltzer or a Canned Cocktail for additional cost!
*MUST BE 21 TO ORDER*
*MUST PRESENT VALID ID AT TIME OF PICK-UP*
BBQ Smoked Chicken Slider
$4.00
1 Pulled Chicken Slider w/ our House Made KC Sauce