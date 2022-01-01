Webster restaurants you'll love

Webster restaurants
Toast
  • Webster

Webster's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Must-try Webster restaurants

The Lodge Restaurant image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Lodge Restaurant

148 Gore Rd, Webster

Avg 3.8 (216 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wood Fired Meatball$10.59
It's a Big Meatball! Topped with Fresh Mozz and side Whipped Ricotta. Basil Garnish
Cheese Pizza$15.00
Cole Slaw$3.00
More about The Lodge Restaurant
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

28 E Main St, Webster

Avg 4.4 (437 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Meatballs Side$1.00
Cheese Pizza
French Fries$3.19
More about Papa Gino's
Webster Golden Greek image

 

Webster Golden Greek

156 Lake St c/o Golden Greek, Webster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12pc Chicken Feast Special$23.50
3 Breasts, 3 Thighs, 3 Wings & 3 Legs with a double order of JoJo's and Large Homemade Slaw.
Fish and Chips$13.95
Large Pizza$11.50
More about Webster Golden Greek
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Samuel Slater's Restaurant

200 Gore Road, Webster

Avg 4.3 (802 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Reba Mac & Cheese$16.00
Cavatappi Pasta tossed in a 3 Cheese Sauce
BBQ Bacon Burger$15.00
Our 1/2lb Handmade Angus Beef Patty topped w/ Frizzled Onions, Bacon, House made BBQ Sauce and Cheddar cheese on a Brioche Bun
Nashville Hot Chicken Sando$15.00
Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, House-made Pickles, Hot Honey, Ranch Dressing on a Brioche Bun
More about Samuel Slater's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Samuel Slaters Events

200 Gore Road, Webster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Pulled Pork Slider$4.00
1 Pulled Pork Slider w/ our House BBQ Sauce
Adult Slider Meal$11.00
Our Slider Combo Meal but for Adults...just add a Beer, Seltzer or a Canned Cocktail for additional cost!
*MUST BE 21 TO ORDER*
*MUST PRESENT VALID ID AT TIME OF PICK-UP*
BBQ Smoked Chicken Slider$4.00
1 Pulled Chicken Slider w/ our House Made KC Sauce
More about Samuel Slaters Events

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Webster

French Fries

Cheese Pizza

