Webster pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Webster

The Lodge Restaurant image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Lodge Restaurant

148 Gore Rd, Webster

Avg 3.8 (216 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wood Fired Meatball$10.59
It's a Big Meatball! Topped with Fresh Mozz and side Whipped Ricotta. Basil Garnish
Cheese Pizza$15.00
Cole Slaw$3.00
More about The Lodge Restaurant
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

28 E Main St, Webster

Avg 4.4 (437 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Orange 2 Liter
French Fries$3.19
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
More about Papa Gino's
Webster Golden Greek image

 

Webster Golden Greek

156 Lake St c/o Golden Greek, Webster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12pc Chicken Feast Special$23.50
3 Breasts, 3 Thighs, 3 Wings & 3 Legs with a double order of JoJo's and Large Homemade Slaw.
Fish and Chips$13.95
Large Pizza$11.50
More about Webster Golden Greek

