Clams in Webster

Webster restaurants
Webster restaurants that serve clams

Webster Golden Greek image

 

Webster Golden Greek

156 Lake St c/o Golden Greek, Webster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Clam Strips$12.95
Fried Clam Strips$9.95
More about Webster Golden Greek
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Samuel Slater's Restaurant

200 Gore Road, Webster

Avg 4.3 (802 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
New England Clam Chowda$8.00
More about Samuel Slater's Restaurant

