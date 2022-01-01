Clams in Webster

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Webster restaurants that serve clams
Webster Golden Greek
156 Lake St c/o Golden Greek, Webster
No reviews yet
Fried Clam Strips
$12.95
Fried Clam Strips
$9.95
More about Webster Golden Greek
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Samuel Slater's Restaurant
200 Gore Road, Webster
Avg 4.3
(802 reviews)
New England Clam Chowda
$8.00
More about Samuel Slater's Restaurant
