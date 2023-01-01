Salmon in Webster
Webster restaurants that serve salmon
More about Mikes Crunchies & Munchies - 2023 USE THIS LOCATION - 32 Main St USE THIS LOCATION
Mikes Crunchies & Munchies - 2023 USE THIS LOCATION - 32 Main St USE THIS LOCATION
32 Main St, Webster
|Salmon, sauteed and baked
|$15.95
More about Samuel Slater's Restaurant - Restaurant
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Samuel Slater's Restaurant - Restaurant
200 Gore Road, Webster
|Cioppino
|$27.00
A Spicy Italian Seafood Stew w/ Mussels, Shrimp, Chopped Clams, Haddock & Scallops served w/ Grilled Garlic Bread
|Salmon & Shrimp
|$27.00
Blackened Salmon topped w/ Baby Shrimp Salad over Cauliflower “Grits”, Wilted Baby Spinach, Grilled Lemon
|Salmon Rockport
|$25.00
Nana's braised (NOT SMOKED) brisket with celery, carrots, onions, peas & corn smothered with garlic mashed potatoes, cheese curds, baked until golden brown.