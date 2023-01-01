Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Webster

Webster restaurants
Webster restaurants that serve salmon

Mikes Crunchies & Munchies - 2023 USE THIS LOCATION - 32 Main St USE THIS LOCATION

32 Main St, Webster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon, sauteed and baked$15.95
More about Mikes Crunchies & Munchies - 2023 USE THIS LOCATION - 32 Main St USE THIS LOCATION
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Samuel Slater's Restaurant - Restaurant

200 Gore Road, Webster

Avg 4.3 (802 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cioppino$27.00
A Spicy Italian Seafood Stew w/ Mussels, Shrimp, Chopped Clams, Haddock & Scallops served w/ Grilled Garlic Bread
Salmon & Shrimp$27.00
Blackened Salmon topped w/ Baby Shrimp Salad over Cauliflower “Grits”, Wilted Baby Spinach, Grilled Lemon
Salmon Rockport$25.00
Nana's braised (NOT SMOKED) brisket with celery, carrots, onions, peas & corn smothered with garlic mashed potatoes, cheese curds, baked until golden brown.
More about Samuel Slater's Restaurant - Restaurant

