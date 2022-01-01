Tacos in Webster
Webster restaurants that serve tacos
Webster Golden Greek
156 Lake St c/o Golden Greek, Webster
|Lg Taco Pizza
|$16.95
|Taco Salad
|$10.99
|Sm Taco Pizza
|$12.95
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Samuel Slater's Restaurant
200 Gore Road, Webster
|Tijuana Tacos
|$15.00
Grilled Shrimp, served in Grilled Flour Tortillas w/ Chimi Slaw, Corn Salad, Chipotle Lime Aioli & Mango Salsa
|Far East Tacos
|$16.00
Smoked brisket tossed with Korean BBQ sauce, served in
Grilled Flour Tortillas, Spicy cabbage, cilantro, pickled red onion, sriracha mayo
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Crispy Haddock, served in grilled flour Tortillas w/ Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Creamy Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Lime Aioli