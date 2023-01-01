Waffles in Webster
Webster restaurants that serve waffles
32 Main St, Webster
|Chicken and Waffles
|$13.00
More about Samuel Slater's Restaurant - Restaurant
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Samuel Slater's Restaurant - Restaurant
200 Gore Road, Webster
|Chx & Waffles
|$19.00
Buttermilk fried half chicken over a Belgian waffle topped with smoked maple syrup. Served with pan seared Brussels and garlic mashed potatoes