Waffles in Webster

Webster restaurants
Webster restaurants that serve waffles

Mikes Crunchies & Munchies - 2023 USE THIS LOCATION - 32 Main St USE THIS LOCATION

32 Main St, Webster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken and Waffles$13.00
More about Mikes Crunchies & Munchies - 2023 USE THIS LOCATION - 32 Main St USE THIS LOCATION
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Samuel Slater's Restaurant - Restaurant

200 Gore Road, Webster

Avg 4.3 (802 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chx & Waffles$19.00
Buttermilk fried half chicken over a Belgian waffle topped with smoked maple syrup. Served with pan seared Brussels and garlic mashed potatoes
More about Samuel Slater's Restaurant - Restaurant

