Webster restaurants you'll love
Must-try Webster restaurants
More about Webster Hots
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Webster Hots
55 E Main Street, Webster
|Popular items
|Philly Cheese Steak
Shaved steak, grilled onion, mayo & choice of cheese. Includes potato chips +$1 fries, +$2 tots, curly, sweet potato
|Chicken Tenders Plate
Includes up to 3 sides and choice of toppings
|Hot Dog Plate
Includes up to 3 sides and choice of toppings
More about Seasoning Thai Bistro
SOUPS • NOODLES
Seasoning Thai Bistro
657 Ridge Road, Webster
|Popular items
|Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)
Stir-fried rice noodle with chili-garlic sauce, added your choice of protein, bell pepper, carrot, baby corn, onion, bamboo shoot, sweet basil, and Thai herb
|Vegetable Spring Rolls
|$6.95
Crispy fried vegetarian rolls served with
homemade sweet & chilli sauce
|Red Curry
Red curry paste cooked in coconut milk, added chicken, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, carrot, eggplant, and sweet basil
More about Charlie Riedel's Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Charlie Riedel's Restaurant
1843 Empire Blvd, Webster
|Popular items
|Charlieburger
|$6.29
Our signature burger! Served with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
|Full Plate
|$13.49
Served with two meats, mac salad, and homefries
|Kiddie Cheeseburger Value Meal
|$7.29
Includes fries or applesauce and a drink
More about Guida's Pizzeria
Guida's Pizzeria
964 Ridge Road, Webster
|Popular items
|Medium Pizza
|$14.99
8 Slices, 14" Round. Extra Topping $ 1.39 Each
|Large Pizza
|$15.99
12 Slices, 11"x17" Half Sheet. Extra topping $ 1.79 Each
|Garlic Knots
|$3.99
6 garlic knots served with sides of sauce
More about Simply Crepes Webster-Penfield
Simply Crepes Webster-Penfield
1229 bay road, webster