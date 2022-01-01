Webster restaurants you'll love

Must-try Webster restaurants

Webster Hots image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Webster Hots

55 E Main Street, Webster

Avg 4.2 (349 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Philly Cheese Steak
Shaved steak, grilled onion, mayo & choice of cheese. Includes potato chips +$1 fries, +$2 tots, curly, sweet potato
Chicken Tenders Plate
Includes up to 3 sides and choice of toppings
Hot Dog Plate
Includes up to 3 sides and choice of toppings
More about Webster Hots
Seasoning Thai Bistro image

SOUPS • NOODLES

Seasoning Thai Bistro

657 Ridge Road, Webster

Avg 4.5 (152 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)
Stir-fried rice noodle with chili-garlic sauce, added your choice of protein, bell pepper, carrot, baby corn, onion, bamboo shoot, sweet basil, and Thai herb
Vegetable Spring Rolls$6.95
Crispy fried vegetarian rolls served with
homemade sweet & chilli sauce
Red Curry
Red curry paste cooked in coconut milk, added chicken, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, carrot, eggplant, and sweet basil
More about Seasoning Thai Bistro
Charlie Riedel's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Charlie Riedel's Restaurant

1843 Empire Blvd, Webster

Avg 4.8 (335 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Charlieburger$6.29
Our signature burger! Served with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Full Plate$13.49
Served with two meats, mac salad, and homefries
Kiddie Cheeseburger Value Meal$7.29
Includes fries or applesauce and a drink
More about Charlie Riedel's Restaurant
Guida's Pizzeria image

 

Guida's Pizzeria

964 Ridge Road, Webster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Medium Pizza$14.99
8 Slices, 14" Round. Extra Topping $ 1.39 Each
Large Pizza$15.99
12 Slices, 11"x17" Half Sheet. Extra topping $ 1.79 Each
Garlic Knots$3.99
6 garlic knots served with sides of sauce
More about Guida's Pizzeria
Simply Crepes Webster-Penfield image

 

Simply Crepes Webster-Penfield

1229 bay road, webster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Simply Crepes Webster-Penfield

