Crispy chicken in Webster

Webster Hots image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Webster Hots

55 E Main Street, Webster

Avg 4.2 (349 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Crispy Chicken
Lettuce, tomato & mayo. Includes Potato Chips +$1 Fries, +$2 Tots, Curly, Sweet Potato
Crispy Chicken Ga Prow image

SOUPS • NOODLES

Seasoning Thai Bistro

657 Ridge Road, Webster

Avg 4.5 (152 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Ga Prow$19.00
Crispy breaded chicken tenders chopped stir-fried with crushed chili & garlic sauce, added bell pepper, onion, carrot, and sweet basil. Served alongside a side of Jasmine rice
Crispy Chicken Dumpling$6.95
Fried or Steamed chicken dumpling, served with
fried garlic and sweet dimpling sauce
