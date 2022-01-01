Curry in Webster
Seasoning Thai Bistro - Webster NY
657 Ridge Road, Webster
|Panang Curry
Panang curry paste cooked in coconut milk, added with your choice of meat,
bell pepper, and kaffir lime leave
|Red Curry
Aroma Red curry paste cooked in coconut milk, added your protein selection or vegan, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, carrot, eggplant, and sweet basil
|Green Curry
Aroma green curry paste cooked with coconut milk, added a choice of meat, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, zucchini, eggplant, and sweet basil leaves