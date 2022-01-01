Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Webster

Webster restaurants
Webster restaurants that serve curry

SOUPS • NOODLES

Seasoning Thai Bistro - Webster NY

657 Ridge Road, Webster

Avg 4.5 (152 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Panang Curry$0.00
Panang curry paste cooked in coconut milk, added with your choice of meat,
bell pepper, and kaffir lime leave
Red Curry$0.00
Aroma Red curry paste cooked in coconut milk, added your protein selection or vegan, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, carrot, eggplant, and sweet basil
Green Curry$0.00
Aroma green curry paste cooked with coconut milk, added a choice of meat, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, zucchini, eggplant, and sweet basil leaves
Simply Crepes - Webster-Penfield

1229 Bay Road, Webster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Curry Crepe$16.50
A spicy red Thai coconut & peanut curry sauce with red bell pepper, onion and baby bok choy. Topped with crispy crepe strings. Choice of chicken or tofu
