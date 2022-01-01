Webster restaurants you'll love
Webster's top cuisines
Must-try Webster restaurants
More about Noon Mirch
Noon Mirch
505 East Nasa Parkway Suite A, Webster
|Popular items
|Chicken Masala CTM (rice, salad)
|$15.70
mild creamy tomato sauce
|Garlic Naan
|$4.00
all purpose flat bread topped with roasted garlic
More about Cookshack, Webster, TX
Cookshack, Webster, TX
160 West Bay Boulevard, Webster
|Popular items
|Tenders (5)
|$13.99
|Kid's Meal Tenders (2)
|$8.99
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.49
More about Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse
Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse
201 West Bay Area Blvd, Webster
|Popular items
|Brazilian Guarana Soda
|$3.00
Brazil's most popular soda! Guaraná-flavoured (Brazilian plant found in the Amazon) soft drink,
|Side: Au Gratin Potatoes
Single serving side dish- 6OZ. Award winning au gratin potatoes with parmesan cheese, roasted potatoes, cream and more cheese!
|Grilled Steak: Picanha 1LB
|$19.00
Grilled: 1 pound of prime 21+ day aged picanha / top sirloin steak grilled at 700 degrees on our Brazilian rotisserie grill. Seasoned with sea salt. Very popular cut in Brazil.
More about Savannah Cafe and Bakery
Savannah Cafe and Bakery
14020 Galveston Road, Webster
|Popular items
|Soup & 1/2 Sandwich
|$9.25
Cup of soup and 1/2 traditional sandwich.
|Club Sandwich
|$9.75
Oven roasted turkey breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on toast.
|Harvest
|$9.95
Turkey breast, cranberries, mild goat cheese, and sweet-n-spicy pecans on to of mixed greens. Served with tangerine balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about Texas Pit Stop Prime
Texas Pit Stop Prime
20794 Gulf Frwy, Webster
|Popular items
|Two Meat Plate
|$19.99
Choice of sausage, chicken, turkey, pulled pork, or chop beef with 2 sides
|Pound Sausage
|$16.99
|Large - Pint
|$6.99
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
BB's Tex-Orleans
1039 W. Bay Area Blvd, Webster
|Popular items
|Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey
|$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
|Fried Turkey
|$59.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
|Chicken Gumbo & Rice - Quart
|$19.99
Chicken, andouille sausage, celery, onions, bell peppers, and okra in our homemade roux. Served with white rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
21361 Gulf Freeway, Webster
|Popular items
|Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
|Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
|Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
More about Space City Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Space City Pizza
435-6 El Dorado Blvd, Webster
|Popular items
|LG Meat-Lover
|$14.95
|French Fries
|$4.99
More about Fat Shack
Fat Shack
1020 W NASA PARKWAY RD 1, WEBSTER
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
|The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
More about Bluemist Social
Bluemist Social
1702 Fm 528 Rd, Webster