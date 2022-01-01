Webster restaurants you'll love

Webster restaurants
Toast
  Webster

Must-try Webster restaurants

Noon Mirch image

 

Noon Mirch

505 East Nasa Parkway Suite A, Webster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Masala CTM (rice, salad)$15.70
mild creamy tomato sauce
Chicken Masala CTM (rice, salad)$16.50
mild creamy tomato sauce
Garlic Naan$4.00
all purpose flat bread topped with roasted garlic
Cookshack, Webster, TX image

 

Cookshack, Webster, TX

160 West Bay Boulevard, Webster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tenders (5)$13.99
Kid's Meal Tenders (2)$8.99
Chicken Sandwich$10.49
Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse image

 

Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse

201 West Bay Area Blvd, Webster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brazilian Guarana Soda$3.00
Brazil's most popular soda! Guaraná-flavoured (Brazilian plant found in the Amazon) soft drink,
Side: Au Gratin Potatoes
Single serving side dish- 6OZ. Award winning au gratin potatoes with parmesan cheese, roasted potatoes, cream and more cheese!
Grilled Steak: Picanha 1LB$19.00
Grilled: 1 pound of prime 21+ day aged picanha / top sirloin steak grilled at 700 degrees on our Brazilian rotisserie grill. Seasoned with sea salt. Very popular cut in Brazil.
Savannah Cafe and Bakery image

 

Savannah Cafe and Bakery

14020 Galveston Road, Webster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Soup & 1/2 Sandwich$9.25
Cup of soup and 1/2 traditional sandwich.
Club Sandwich$9.75
Oven roasted turkey breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on toast.
Harvest$9.95
Turkey breast, cranberries, mild goat cheese, and sweet-n-spicy pecans on to of mixed greens. Served with tangerine balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Texas Pit Stop Prime image

 

Texas Pit Stop Prime

20794 Gulf Frwy, Webster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Two Meat Plate$19.99
Choice of sausage, chicken, turkey, pulled pork, or chop beef with 2 sides
Pound Sausage$16.99
Large - Pint$6.99
BB's Tex-Orleans image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

BB's Tex-Orleans

1039 W. Bay Area Blvd, Webster

Avg 4.4 (2182 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Fried Turkey$59.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Chicken Gumbo & Rice - Quart$19.99
Chicken, andouille sausage, celery, onions, bell peppers, and okra in our homemade roux. Served with white rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

21361 Gulf Freeway, Webster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
Space City Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Space City Pizza

435-6 El Dorado Blvd, Webster

Avg 4.5 (282 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LG Meat-Lover$14.95
French Fries$4.99
Cut Foil image

 

Cut Foil

20801 Gulf Fwy Suite #24, Webster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
La Familia Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Familia Mexican Restaurant

20710 Gulf Freeway, Webster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mamacita's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Mamacita's Mexican Restaurant

515 East Nasa Parkway, Webster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fat Shack image

 

Fat Shack

1020 W NASA PARKWAY RD 1, WEBSTER

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Bluemist Social image

 

Bluemist Social

1702 Fm 528 Rd, Webster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
