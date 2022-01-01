Fried rice in Clear Lake
Noon Mirch - Cuisine of India
505 East Nasa Parkway Suite A, Webster
|Chicken Korma (rice, salad)
|$17.00
mild nutty crean sauce with hint of cardamon
|Vegetable Samosa(2PCS)
|$7.50
flaky pastry stuffed with vegetables
|Mixed Vegetable Pakora
|$8.70
crispy spinach leaves, carrot, sweet pepper, jalapenos, onions
BB's Tex-Orleans
1039 W. Bay Area Blvd, Webster
|Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey
|$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.