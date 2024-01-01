Curry in Webster
Webster restaurants that serve curry
Eat Thai Restaurant - 565 w Bay Area Blvd, Webster, Texas 77598
Eat Thai Restaurant - 565 w Bay Area Blvd, Webster, Texas 77598
565 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster
|Red Curry
|$0.00
Bell peppers, green bean, bamboo shoots, and basil.
|Panang curry(L)
|Yellow Curry
|$0.00
Potato, onions, and carrot.
Noon Mirch - Cuisine of India
Noon Mirch - Cuisine of India
505 East Nasa Parkway Suite A, Webster
|Mixed vegetables curry Vegan (basmati rice)
|$17.00
|Mixed Vegetables coconut curry Vegan (basmati rice)
|$0.00
|Lamb Curry (Basmati Rice)
|$19.00
mild tomato onion sauce