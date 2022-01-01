Go
Websters BBQ

PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

25750 Ecorse Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (91 reviews)

Popular Items

3 pc. Rib Kabob Dinner$10.39
3 deep fried rib kabobs smothered in BBQ sauce, served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
Rib Kabob Single$2.39
Deep fried rib kabob smothered in BBQ sauce
4 pc. Rib Kabob Dinner$11.59
4 deep fried rib kabobs smothered in BBQ sauce, served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
BBQ Sauce$0.79
Macaroni & Cheese$3.99
The Southwest$14.99
4 BBQ rib bones and 4 pieces of fried chicken (breast, leg, wing, and thigh) served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
Tuesday Rib Kabob$1.99
The Open Pit$13.99
4 BBQ rib bones and a half BBQ chicken, served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
Ranch$0.79
Half Slab Short End Dinner$13.99
7 bones of BBQ ribs served with steak fries, cole slaw, and bread roll
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

25750 Ecorse Rd

Taylor MI

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
