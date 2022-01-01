Wedge Burger
Open today 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
493 Reviews
$
310 E 17th St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am
Restaurant info
Location
310 E 17th St, Costa Mesa CA 92627
Nearby restaurants
Wild Goose
Come in and enjoy!
Gracias Madre
We are Gracias Madre- born out of love for Mother Earth and reverence for all mothers. Traditional Mexican cuisine made plant-based, all from scratch using local, organic ingredients. Dedicated to diffuser-free agave spirits, our bar highlights independent producers and small batch distillers in Mexico. We honor the mother residing above us, within our hearts, within the earth, and in all those who nurture us. Pull up a chair- there’s always a seat at Love’s table.
The Country Club
Come in and enjoy!
Beach Pit BBQ
Come on in and enjoy!