Wedge Inn

Best quality food at the best prices!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

885 Summer St • $

Avg 4.6 (597 reviews)

Popular Items

T-Rex$9.50
Ryder's Favorite$8.00
Julius Caesar$8.00
Sausage and peppers on a wedge with grilled onions and melted swiss cheese
Ham & Cheese Triple Decker$10.40
Roast Beef Triple Decker$10.40
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. Includes fries and coleslaw.
Southwest Chicken Cutlet$8.00
Chicken cutlet on a wedge with cheddar cheese and chili
Chicken Philly$8.00
Grilled chicken with provolone cheese, grilled onions and peppers on a wedge
Santa Fe Wrap$8.00
Turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo in a tortilla wrap
Hamburger Triple Decker$10.40
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. Includes fries and coleslaw.
Turkey Triple Decker$10.40
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. Includes fries and coleslaw.
Casual
Divey
Kid-Friendly
Bike Parking
Delivery
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

885 Summer St

Stamford CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
