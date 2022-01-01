Go
WedgeWing Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

167 E 3rd St • $

Avg 4.9 (160 reviews)

Popular Items

Hamburger + Fries$6.99
Served on a grilled bun with Lettuce, Tomato. Served with Fries
Noodles Over Mash$7.99
Mashed Potato's topped with Noodles.
Served with 2 sides.
Soda$2.79
1 Egg$0.99
Chef Salad
Ham, Hard boiled Egg, shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomato and your choice of Dressing.
Wedgy Walloper + Fries$14.99
Locally Raised Beef Double Burger, Served on a grilled bun Burger topped with Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings, Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato. . Served with Fries
Cinnamon Roll$1.75
Breakfast$1.99
Twin Oaks Steak Dinner$15.99
Locally raised 10 oz. Sirloin (30 day aged)
Served with 2 sides.

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

167 E 3rd St

Perrysville OH

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

