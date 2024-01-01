Wedgewood Hospitality Group - Abbey Catering
Open today 5:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
1302 National City Blvd, National City CA 91950
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Market on 8th- Indonesian Food - 41 E 8th street
No Reviews
41 E 8th street national city, CA 91950
View restaurant
Pizza Kaiju (Market on 8th) - 41 E 8th St Unit 105
No Reviews
41 E 8th St Unit 105 National City, CA 91950
View restaurant