Wedgewood Hospitality Group - Jefferson Street Mansion
Open today 5:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
1063 Jefferson Street, Benicia CA 94510
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
DRIFT BENICIA - *COFFEE*PASTRIES* - *PIZZA SLICES* BEER & WINE (COMING SOON)
No Reviews
366 1st street Benicia, CA 94510
View restaurant
Taco Daddy's - Las Juntas - Taco Daddy's - Las Juntas
No Reviews
621 Las Juntas Street Martinez, CA 94553
View restaurant