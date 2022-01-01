Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Franklin
  • /
  • Franklin Juice Company - The Factory - Wedgewood Houston
Consumer picView gallery

Franklin Juice Company - The Factory - Wedgewood Houston

Open today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

230 Franklin Road

Franklin, TN 37064

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Location

230 Franklin Road, Franklin TN 37064

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory
orange star4.3 • 719
230 Franklin Road #11Y Franklin, TN 37064
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Factory at Franklin
orange star5.0 • 50
230 Franklin Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
View restaurantnext
Mockingbird Theater
orange star4.9 • 66
230 Franklin Road, Building 6 Franklin, TN 37064
View restaurantnext
Honest Coffee Roasters - The Factory
orange starNo Reviews
230 Franklin Road, Suite 11A Franklin, TN 37064
View restaurantnext
O Be Joyful - Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
328 Main Street Franklin, TN 37064
View restaurantnext
Ruby Sunshine - Franklin
orange star4.2 • 1,295
231 Public Square #100 Franklin, TN 37064
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Franklin

Wild Ginger Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,293
101 Market Exchange Ct Franklin, TN 37067
View restaurantnext
Hogwood BBQ
orange star4.7 • 1,300
600A Frazier Drive, Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067
View restaurantnext
Ruby Sunshine - Franklin
orange star4.2 • 1,295
231 Public Square #100 Franklin, TN 37064
View restaurantnext
The Bunganut Pig Pub & Eatery
orange star4.0 • 1,278
1143 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064
View restaurantnext
Brixx Wood Fired Pizza + Craft Bar - Franklin
orange star4.5 • 901
1550 W McEwen Dr Franklin, TN 37067
View restaurantnext
Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory
orange star4.3 • 719
230 Franklin Road #11Y Franklin, TN 37064
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Franklin

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (362 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Franklin Juice Company - The Factory - Wedgewood Houston

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston