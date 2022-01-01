Go
Wedos Food Truck

290 Figueroa St

Popular Items

Chips and salsa$5.00
Eggplant burrata sandwich and fries$12.00
Fried eggplant, burrata, pesto, tomato garlic confit, micro arugula, balsamic glaze, Palermo focaccia roll,
Garlic Parmesan fries
Rock Cod Ceviche (1.5 lb)$20.00
Quesadilla$10.00
Nachos$12.00
4 Person Taco Kit$40.00
Each taco kit comes complete with your choice of protein (chicken, steak, carnitas, or vegetarian), tortillas, white onion, \tcilantro, salsa verde , avocado crema, and\tlimes.
Burger & Fries$12.00
Snake River Farms beef, Bakers bacon, Tillamook cheddar, chive aioli, red onion, brioche bun, add egg +$2
Baja Fish Tacos (3)$15.00
2 Person Taco Kit$25.00
Each taco kit comes complete with your choice of protein (chicken, steak, carnitas, or vegetarian), tortillas, white onion, \tcilantro, salsa verde , avocado crema, and\tlimes.
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque$10.00
Location

Monterey CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
