Go
Toast

Weeds Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

1555 N Dayton Street

No reviews yet

Location

1555 N Dayton Street

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pizza Capri

No reviews yet

Pizza Capri is a Lincoln Park neighborhood institution serving sandwiches, wraps, salads, and pastas in addition to our award-winning gourmet pizzas, stuffed pizzas, and thin & crispy pizzas. Scratch kitchen on Halsted & Willow since 1990.

Frosty's Christmas Pop Up Bar

No reviews yet

The original and only Christmas Pop-Up Experience in Chicago! 4 Bars, 3 levels & the Ultimate Christmas Party! 7 nights a Week

PRYSM Nightclub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Joe's Bar on Weed Street

No reviews yet

Country Music, 5x ACM Nightclub of the Year, Best Sports Bar, Great Food, Fun Private Parties and Beautiful Rooftop Patio!
www.joesbar.com

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston