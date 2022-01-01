Go
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Weedsport Speedway

Open today 10:00 AM - 12:30 AM

No reviews yet

1 Speedway Dr #415

Weedsport, NY 13166

Popular Items

Dr. Pepper$3.00
Lemonade$3.00
Hofmann Hot Dog$3.50
Soft Pretzel w/ Cheese$4.50
Chicken Tenders$5.50
Powerade$3.00
Sprite$3.00
Coke$3.00
Cheeseburger$4.50
French Fries$3.00
All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:30 am

